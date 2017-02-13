Premiile Grammy: cea mai importanta seara din lumea muzicii. Adele, marea castigatoare in 2017

Grammy Awards 2017 a avut loc în seara de 12 februarie și s-a dovedit a fi un eveniment spectaculos. Gazda ceremoniei a fost James Corden, care și-a distrat publicul cu momente muzicale haioase.
De asemenea, au mai avut loc și alte reprezentații pe scenă. Spre exemplu, Bruno Mars a urcat pe scenă pentru a-l omagia pe legendarul Prince, cântăreț care s-a stins din viață în primăvara lui 2016. Mars a făcut o treabă excelentă, fiind lăudat pentru prestația sa de pe scenă.
Artistul serii a fost însă Adele, cea care a câștigat nu mai puțin de cinci Premii Grammy. Printre ele se numără și trofeul pentru „Albumul anului”, câștigat cu materialul discografic „25”. Artista s-a emoționat foarte tare atunci când s-a anunțat că ea va primi trofeul și a ținut să precizeze că după părerea ei Beyonce merita distincția pentru albumul „Lemonade”.
Câștigătorii Grammy Awards 2017 sunt:
Album of the year
25 – Adele – Câștigător
Lemonade – Beyoncé
Purpose – Justin Bieber
Views – Drake
Sailor’s Guide to Earth – Sturgill Simpson
Record of the year
Hello – Adele – Câștigător
Formation – Beyoncé
7 Years – Lukas Graham
Work – Rihanna
Stressed Out – Twenty One Pilots
Song of the year
Formation – Beyoncé
Hello – Adele – Câștigător
I Took A Pill In Ibiza – Mike Posner
Love Yourself – Justin Bieber
7 Years – Lukas Graham
Best rap album
Chance the Rapper – Coloring Book – Câștigător
De La Soul – And The Anonymous Nobody
DJ Khaled – Major Key
Drake – Views
Schoolboy Q – Blank Face LP
Kanye West – The Life of Pablo
Best urban contemporary album
Beyonce – Lemonade – Câștigător
Gallant – Ology
King – We Are King
Anderson Paak – Malibu
Rihanna – Anti
Best country solo performance
Love Can Go To Hell – Brandy Clark
Vice – Miranda Lambert
My Church – Maren Morris – Câștigător
Church Bells – Carrie Underwood
Blue Ain’t Your Color – Keith Urban
Best rock song
Blackstar – David Bowie – Câștigător
Burn the Witch – Radiohead
Hardwired – Metallica
Heathens – Twenty One Pilots
My Name Is Human – Highly Suspect
Best pop duo/group performance
Closer – The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey
7 Years – Lukas Graham
Work – Rihanna
Cheap Thrills – Sia featuring Sean Paul
Stressed Out – Twenty One Pilots – Câștigător
Best new artist
Kelsea Ballerini
The Chainsmokers
Chance the Rapper – Câștigător
Maren Morris
Anderson Paak
Best pop vocal album
Adele – 25 – Câștigător
Justin Bieber – Purpose
Ariana Grande – Dangerous Woman
Demi Lovato – Confident
Sia – This Is Acting
Best pop solo performance
Hello – Adele – Câștigător
Hold Up – Beyoncé
Love Yourself – Justin Bieber
Piece By Piece (Idol Version) – Kelly Clarkson
Dangerous Woman – Ariana Grande
Best R&B performance
BJ The Chicago Kid – Turnin’ Me Up
Ro James – Permission
Musiq Soulchild – I Do
Rihanna – Needed Me
Solange – Cranes In the Sky – Câștigător
Best R&B song
PartyNextDoor Featuring Drake – Come See Me
Bryson Tiller – Exchange
Rihanna – Kiss It Better
Maxwell – Lake By the Ocean – Câștigător
Tory Lanez – Luv
Best rap performance
Chance The Rapper featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz – No Problem – Câștigător
Desiigner – Panda
Drake featuring the Throne – Pop Style
Fat Joe & Remy Ma featuring French Montana & Infared – All the Way Up
Schoolboy Q featuring Kanye West – That Part
Best rap/song performance
Drake – Hotline Bling – Câștigător
Beyoncé featuring Kendrick Lamar – Freedom
DRAM featuring Lil Yachty – Broccoli
Kanye West featuring Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream – Ultralight Beam
Kanye West featuring Rihanna – Famous
Best R&B album
BJ The Chicago Kid – In My Mind
Lalah Hathaway – Lalah Hathaway Live – Câștigător
Terrace Martin – Velvet Portraits
Mint Condition – Healing Season
Mya – Smoove Jones
Best rap song
Fat Joe & Remy Ma featuring French Montana & Infared – All The Way Up
Kanye West featuring Rihanna – Famous
Drake – Hotline Bling – Câștigător
Chance the Rapper featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz – No Problem
Kanye West featuring Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream – Ultralight Beam
Best metal performance
Baroness – Shock Me
Silvera – Gojira
Korn – Rotting In Vain
Megadeth – Dystopia – Câștigător
Periphery – The Price is Wrong
Best rock performance
Alabama Shakes – Joe (Live from Austin City Limits)
Beyoncé featuring Jack White – Don’t Hurt Yourself
David Bowie – Blackstar – Câștigător
Disturbed – The Sound of Silence (Live on Conan)
Twenty One Pilots – Heathens
Best dance recording
Bob Moses – Tearing Me Up
The Chainsmokers – Don’t Let Me Down – Câștigător
Flume – Never Be Like You
Riton – Rinse and Repeat
Sofi Tukker – Drinkee
Best dance/electronic album
Skin – Flume – Câștigător
Electronica 1: The Time Machine – Jean-Michel Jarre
Epoch – Tycho
Barbara, Barbara, We Face A Shining Future – Underworld
Best music video
Beyonce – Formation – Câștigător
Leon Bridges – River
Coldplay – Up and Up
Jamie xx – Gosh
OK Go – Upside Down and Inside Aut
Lista completă a câștigătorilor poate fi găsită aici.
Sursa video: Facebook