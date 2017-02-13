Premiile Grammy: cea mai importanta seara din lumea muzicii. Adele, marea castigatoare in 2017



Grammy Awards 2017 a avut loc în seara de 12 februarie și s-a dovedit a fi un eveniment spectaculos. Gazda ceremoniei a fost James Corden, care și-a distrat publicul cu momente muzicale haioase.

De asemenea, au mai avut loc și alte reprezentații pe scenă. Spre exemplu, Bruno Mars a urcat pe scenă pentru a-l omagia pe legendarul Prince, cântăreț care s-a stins din viață în primăvara lui 2016. Mars a făcut o treabă excelentă, fiind lăudat pentru prestația sa de pe scenă.

Artistul serii a fost însă Adele, cea care a câștigat nu mai puțin de cinci Premii Grammy. Printre ele se numără și trofeul pentru „Albumul anului”, câștigat cu materialul discografic „25”. Artista s-a emoționat foarte tare atunci când s-a anunțat că ea va primi trofeul și a ținut să precizeze că după părerea ei Beyonce merita distincția pentru albumul „Lemonade”.

Câștigătorii Grammy Awards 2017 sunt:

Album of the year

25 – Adele – Câștigător

Lemonade – Beyoncé

Purpose – Justin Bieber

Views – Drake

Sailor’s Guide to Earth – Sturgill Simpson

Record of the year

Hello – Adele – Câștigător

Formation – Beyoncé

7 Years – Lukas Graham

Work – Rihanna

Stressed Out – Twenty One Pilots

Song of the year

Formation – Beyoncé

Hello – Adele – Câștigător

I Took A Pill In Ibiza – Mike Posner

Love Yourself – Justin Bieber

7 Years – Lukas Graham

Best rap album

Chance the Rapper – Coloring Book – Câștigător

De La Soul – And The Anonymous Nobody

DJ Khaled – Major Key

Drake – Views

Schoolboy Q – Blank Face LP

Kanye West – The Life of Pablo

Best urban contemporary album

Beyonce – Lemonade – Câștigător

Gallant – Ology

King – We Are King

Anderson Paak – Malibu

Rihanna – Anti

Best country solo performance

Love Can Go To Hell – Brandy Clark

Vice – Miranda Lambert

My Church – Maren Morris – Câștigător

Church Bells – Carrie Underwood

Blue Ain’t Your Color – Keith Urban

Best rock song

Blackstar – David Bowie – Câștigător

Burn the Witch – Radiohead

Hardwired – Metallica

Heathens – Twenty One Pilots

My Name Is Human – Highly Suspect

Best pop duo/group performance

Closer – The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey

7 Years – Lukas Graham

Work – Rihanna

Cheap Thrills – Sia featuring Sean Paul

Stressed Out – Twenty One Pilots – Câștigător

Best new artist

Kelsea Ballerini

The Chainsmokers

Chance the Rapper – Câștigător

Maren Morris

Anderson Paak

Best pop vocal album

Adele – 25 – Câștigător

Justin Bieber – Purpose

Ariana Grande – Dangerous Woman

Demi Lovato – Confident

Sia – This Is Acting

Best pop solo performance

Hello – Adele – Câștigător

Hold Up – Beyoncé

Love Yourself – Justin Bieber

Piece By Piece (Idol Version) – Kelly Clarkson

Dangerous Woman – Ariana Grande

Best R&B performance

BJ The Chicago Kid – Turnin’ Me Up

Ro James – Permission

Musiq Soulchild – I Do

Rihanna – Needed Me

Solange – Cranes In the Sky – Câștigător

Best R&B song

PartyNextDoor Featuring Drake – Come See Me

Bryson Tiller – Exchange

Rihanna – Kiss It Better

Maxwell – Lake By the Ocean – Câștigător

Tory Lanez – Luv

Best rap performance

Chance The Rapper featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz – No Problem – Câștigător

Desiigner – Panda

Drake featuring the Throne – Pop Style

Fat Joe & Remy Ma featuring French Montana & Infared – All the Way Up

Schoolboy Q featuring Kanye West – That Part

Best rap/song performance

Drake – Hotline Bling – Câștigător

Beyoncé featuring Kendrick Lamar – Freedom

DRAM featuring Lil Yachty – Broccoli

Kanye West featuring Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream – Ultralight Beam

Kanye West featuring Rihanna – Famous

Best R&B album

BJ The Chicago Kid – In My Mind

Lalah Hathaway – Lalah Hathaway Live – Câștigător

Terrace Martin – Velvet Portraits

Mint Condition – Healing Season

Mya – Smoove Jones

Best rap song

Fat Joe & Remy Ma featuring French Montana & Infared – All The Way Up

Kanye West featuring Rihanna – Famous

Drake – Hotline Bling – Câștigător

Chance the Rapper featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz – No Problem

Kanye West featuring Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream – Ultralight Beam

Best metal performance

Baroness – Shock Me

Silvera – Gojira

Korn – Rotting In Vain

Megadeth – Dystopia – Câștigător

Periphery – The Price is Wrong

Best rock performance

Alabama Shakes – Joe (Live from Austin City Limits)

Beyoncé featuring Jack White – Don’t Hurt Yourself

David Bowie – Blackstar – Câștigător

Disturbed – The Sound of Silence (Live on Conan)

Twenty One Pilots – Heathens

Best dance recording

Bob Moses – Tearing Me Up

The Chainsmokers – Don’t Let Me Down – Câștigător

Flume – Never Be Like You

Riton – Rinse and Repeat

Sofi Tukker – Drinkee

Best dance/electronic album

Skin – Flume – Câștigător

Electronica 1: The Time Machine – Jean-Michel Jarre

Epoch – Tycho

Barbara, Barbara, We Face A Shining Future – Underworld

Best music video

Beyonce – Formation – Câștigător

Leon Bridges – River

Coldplay – Up and Up

Jamie xx – Gosh

OK Go – Upside Down and Inside Aut

Lista completă a câștigătorilor poate fi găsită aici.

Sursa video: Facebook