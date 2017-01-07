Ultimele pregatiri pentru Premiile Golden Globes 2017. Lista nominalizarilor

Gala Golden Globes are loc duminică, 8 ianuarie, la Beverly Hilton Hotel din Los Angeles. După ora României, premiera va începe luni la ora 3 dimineața și se va încheia două ore mai târziu.
Aceasta este cea de 74-a ediție a evenimentul, iar anul acesta gazda Golden Globes va fi Jimmy Fallon, prezentatorul celebrei emisiuni „The tonight show”. Fallon a preluat ștafeta de la comedianul englez Ricky Gervais, care a fost gazda evenimentului de patru ori până acum.
Astfel, duminică membrii Hollywood Foreign Press Association vor premia cele mai bune pelicule, producții de televiziune și actori
Nominalizările pentru cele mai importante categorii ale Golden Globes 2017 sunt:
Cel mai bun film – dramă
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
Cel mai bun film – musical sau comedie
20th Century Women
Deadpool
Florence Foster Jenkins
La La Land
Sing Street
Cea mai bună actriță într-un film – dramă
Amy Adams – „Arrival”
Jessica Chastain – „Miss Sloane”
Isabelle Huppert – „Elle”
Ruth Negga – „Loving”
Natalie Portman – „Jackie”
Cea mai bună actriță într-un film – musical sau comedie
Annette Bening – „20th Century Women”
Lily Collins – „Rules Don’t Apply”
Hailee Steinfeld – „The Edge of Seventeen”
Emma Stone – „La La Land”
Meryl Streep – „Florence Foster Jenkins”
Cel mai bun actor într-un film – dramă
Casey Affleck – „Manchester by the Sea”
Joel Edgerton – „Loving”
Andrew Garfield – „Hacksaw Ridge”
Viggo Mortensen – „Captain Fantastic”
Denzel Washington – „Fences”
Cel mai bun actor într-un film – musical sau comedie
Colin Farrell – „The Lobster”
Ryan Gosling – „La La Land”
Hugh Grant – „Florence Foster Jenkins”
Jonah Hill – „War Dogs”
Ryan Reynolds – „Deadpool”
Cel mai bun actor într-un rol secundar
Mahershala Ali – „Moonlight”
Jeff Bridges – „Hell or High Water”
Simon Helberg – „Florence Foster Jenkins”
Dev Patel – „Lion”
Aaron Taylor-Johnson – „Nocturnal Animals”
Cea mai bună actriță într-un rol secundar
Viola Davis – „Fences”
Naomie Harris – „Moonlight”
Nicole Kidman – „Lion”
Octavia Spencer – „Hidden Figures”
Michelle Williams – „Manchester by the Sea”
Cel mai bun regizor de film
Damien Chazelle – „La La Land”
Tom Ford – „Nocturnal Animals”
Mel Gibson – „Hacksaw Ridge”
Barry Jenkins – „Moonlight”
Kenneth Lonergan – „Manchester by the Sea”
Cel mai bun scenariu de film
La La Land
Nocturnal Animals
Moonlight
Manchester by the Sea
Hell or High Water
Cel mai bun film de animație
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
Sing
Zootopia
Cel mai bun cântec într-un film
„Can’t Stop the Feeling” – Trolls
„City of Stars” – La La Land
„Faith” – Sing
„Gold” – Gold
„How Far I’ll Go” – Moana
Cel mai bun film străin
Divines
Elle
Neruda
The Salesman
Toni Erdmann
Cel mai bun serial – dramă
The Crown
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
Cel mai bun serial – musical sau comedie
Atlanta
Blackish
Mozart in the Jungle
Transparent
Veep
Lista completă a nominalizărilor poate fi găsită aici.