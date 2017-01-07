Ultimele pregatiri pentru Premiile Golden Globes 2017. Lista nominalizarilor

Gala Golden Globes are loc duminică, 8 ianuarie, la Beverly Hilton Hotel din Los Angeles. După ora României, premiera va începe luni la ora 3 dimineața și se va încheia două ore mai târziu.

Aceasta este cea de 74-a ediție a evenimentul, iar anul acesta gazda Golden Globes va fi Jimmy Fallon, prezentatorul celebrei emisiuni „The tonight show”. Fallon a preluat ștafeta de la comedianul englez Ricky Gervais, care a fost gazda evenimentului de patru ori până acum.

Astfel, duminică membrii Hollywood Foreign Press Association vor premia cele mai bune pelicule, producții de televiziune și actori

Nominalizările pentru cele mai importante categorii ale Golden Globes 2017 sunt:

Cel mai bun film – dramă

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Cel mai bun film – musical sau comedie

20th Century Women

Deadpool

Florence Foster Jenkins

La La Land

Sing Street

Cea mai bună actriță într-un film – dramă

Amy Adams – „Arrival”

Jessica Chastain – „Miss Sloane”

Isabelle Huppert – „Elle”

Ruth Negga – „Loving”

Natalie Portman – „Jackie”

Cea mai bună actriță într-un film – musical sau comedie

Annette Bening – „20th Century Women”

Lily Collins – „Rules Don’t Apply”

Hailee Steinfeld – „The Edge of Seventeen”

Emma Stone – „La La Land”

Meryl Streep – „Florence Foster Jenkins”

Cel mai bun actor într-un film – dramă

Casey Affleck – „Manchester by the Sea”

Joel Edgerton – „Loving”

Andrew Garfield – „Hacksaw Ridge”

Viggo Mortensen – „Captain Fantastic”

Denzel Washington – „Fences”

Cel mai bun actor într-un film – musical sau comedie

Colin Farrell – „The Lobster”

Ryan Gosling – „La La Land”

Hugh Grant – „Florence Foster Jenkins”

Jonah Hill – „War Dogs”

Ryan Reynolds – „Deadpool”

Cel mai bun actor într-un rol secundar

Mahershala Ali – „Moonlight”

Jeff Bridges – „Hell or High Water”

Simon Helberg – „Florence Foster Jenkins”

Dev Patel – „Lion”

Aaron Taylor-Johnson – „Nocturnal Animals”

Cea mai bună actriță într-un rol secundar

Viola Davis – „Fences”

Naomie Harris – „Moonlight”

Nicole Kidman – „Lion”

Octavia Spencer – „Hidden Figures”

Michelle Williams – „Manchester by the Sea”

Cel mai bun regizor de film

Damien Chazelle – „La La Land”

Tom Ford – „Nocturnal Animals”

Mel Gibson – „Hacksaw Ridge”

Barry Jenkins – „Moonlight”

Kenneth Lonergan – „Manchester by the Sea”

Cel mai bun scenariu de film

La La Land

Nocturnal Animals

Moonlight

Manchester by the Sea

Hell or High Water

Cel mai bun film de animație

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

Sing

Zootopia

Cel mai bun cântec într-un film

„Can’t Stop the Feeling” – Trolls

„City of Stars” – La La Land

„Faith” – Sing

„Gold” – Gold

„How Far I’ll Go” – Moana

Cel mai bun film străin

Divines

Elle

Neruda

The Salesman

Toni Erdmann

Cel mai bun serial – dramă

The Crown

Game of Thrones

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Cel mai bun serial – musical sau comedie

Atlanta

Blackish

Mozart in the Jungle

Transparent

Veep

