Inter-Spitzen SRL

We are a manufacturing facility for textile products (embroidery) in Lugoj and are part of the Forster Rohner Group, which consists of leading companies in the textile industry. The group also encompasses manufacturing facilities in China as well as in the Headquarters in Switzerland.

To support our team in Lugoj we are (immediately or by agreement) looking for a

Manufacturing Planner

Your Tasks

After an intense initial training phase you assume responsibility to plan and review production schedules and proactively identify and resolve potential schedule impacts. You develop tools for progress monitoring and coordinate with multiple departments to ensure schedules are met. You play an important role as interface for all stakeholders, providing regular status updates and reports.

Your Profile / Qualifications

• University degree in a relevant field

• Proven practical experience and understanding of manufacturing resource planning and production scheduling

• Hands-on personality with “Can-Do” attitude

• Systemic and structured method of working

• Ability to remain calm in hectic situations

• High commitment and assertiveness

• Working knowledge of MS Office programs (in particular Excel)

• Excellent communication skills

• Language skills: very good command of English (spoken and written), optional: German is a plus

• Knowledge of textiles / textile industry is a plus

Do you feel addressed by this challenging position?

Please send your application (in English) to:

Mr. Leo Holenstein, Director Inter-Spitzen SRL Lugoj

E-Mail: holenstein@inter-spitzen.ro